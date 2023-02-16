Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Time

Thorfinn gets accustomed to farming life. He finally acknowledges Einar as his friend. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 7.

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 7 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 7’s release date in the United States is Monday, February 20. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, February 21, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Monday:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is as follows:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Einar and Thorfinn have a hard time taking out the tree stumps around the land. Einar insists they need a horse. He tries talking to the retainers, but they reject Einar and Thorfinn’s request. Einar tells Thorfinn to be more motivated since their goal is to plant crops, which will be more helpful with a horse. The two bump into an old man named Sverkel, who offers them a horse they can borrow.

In exchange, Einar and Thorfinn will help Sverkel with some chores at his house. Einar thinks Sverkel is taking advantage of them. However, the horse is of great help to Einar and Thorfinn. Their work is more efficient, and it’s easier for them to get rid of the tree stumps. They also got to borrow a plow so they can till the soil. After working, Thorfinn asks about farming, and Einar learns he doesn’t know anything about it.

They bump into some retainers, who accuse them of stealing a horse. Einar and Thorfinn learn that Sverkel is Ketil’s father. At Sverkel’s house, they bump into Snake. They learn he lives with Sverkel and has his own father-and-son relationship with him. Snake talks about how he and his men protect the farm from thieves. Once fall arrives, Thorfinn and Einar start planting.