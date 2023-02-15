Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date & Time

The plan against Taiju commences. Takemichi learns something new about what happened in the original timeline. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 18. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 19, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 7 with English subtitles will be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is on Disney+ internationally. It is also available to stream on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Koko and Inupi watch over Black Dragon while Taiju is away. Chifuyu reminisces on his time with Baji, where he promised to follow him. Shortly after, Takemichi, Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma prepare to go to the church and conduct their plan. Takemichi goes ahead and enters the church to stop Hakkai. Meanwhile, the other three are supposed to stop Taiju.

Hakkai is surprised to see Takemichi at the church. Takemichi tries to convince Hakkai not to kill Taiju. He tells him murder won’t lead to protecting others. Hakkai says Takemichi doesn’t understand Taiju’s abuse and tells him to get out. Takemichi shares he broke up with Hina to protect her. Suddenly, Taiju enters the church.

It turns out Kisaki and Hanma betrayed them and tied Chifuyu up. Hakkai fails to stab Taiju. Taiju then beats up Takemichi and threatens Hakkai that he’ll reveal his secret. Suddenly, Yuzuha shows up and stabs Taiju from behind. Taiju throws a fit and punches Yuzuha. Apparently, Kisaki told Yuzuha about what was going to happen. Takemichi realizes that in the original timeline, it was Yuzuha who killed Taiju.