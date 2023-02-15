Trigun Stampede Episode 7 Release Date & Time

Vash and Wolfhood ride the sandsteamer going to July. However, they encounter trouble while on board. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 7.

When Trigun Stampede Episode 7 Releases

Trigun Stampede Episode 7’s release date is Saturday, February 18. In Japan, the episode will be out at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Trigun Stampede Episode 6 Recap

Meryl and Roberto drop Vash and Wolfwood at a sandsteamer port bound for July. However, Meryl doesn’t want to abandon them, especially after seeing the photo of Vash with Rollo as a baby. While aboard the sandsteamer, an assassin comes for Vash. Wolfwood realizes the assassin is Livio and tells Vash to run away. It turns out Wolfwood and Livio came from the same orphanage where they became close. Later on, Knives’ organization takes Wolfwood and makes him an experimental subject.

Despite Roberto’s protests, Meryl drives to where Vash and Wolfwood are. The drug they injected Wolfwood with enhanced his body but quickly turned him into an adult. Eventually, Wolfwood tries to escape the lab but fails. Bluesummer invites Wolfwood to the Eye of Michael, but he refuses. However, he was compromised after seeing Livio, who appears to be an experimental subject as well.

On the sandsteamer, Livio continues to attack Vash. Wolfwood tells him to hide, but Vash wants to help him after realizing Wolfwood knows him. Zazie and Bluesummer are observing to see what Wolfwood will do. Bluesummer then changes the sandsteamer’s course, heading for the orphanage. At the same time, the Bad Lads Gang attacks the sandsteamer.