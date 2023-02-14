Blue Lock Episode 19 Release Date & Time

Barou awakens during the final moments of the match. Who will they choose from Kunigami, Reo, and Chigiri to join their team? Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 19.

When Blue Lock Episode 19 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 19’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 18. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 19, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 18 Recap

Barou tries to take the lead to score a goal. However, after being slightly behind his ideal zone, Isagi goes in front of him and forces him to pass. Isagi shoots their team’s fourth goal. Meanwhile, Barou starts feeling despair and defeat after realizing he “lost” to Isagi. The other team plans to utilize Chigiri’s speed to stop Isagi and the others from scoring. However, Isagi and Nagi’s defense prevents Reo from passing to Chigiri.

Reo finds an opportunity to pass to Chigiri, but Nagi chases after the ball. Barou contemplates his feelings of defeat and starts thinking they can win with his pass. However, he realizes it’s a loser’s excuse and he awakens with a new technique. Barou claims he found a new path to being king and scores the final goal.

Anri is amazed at Barou’s skills, and Ego explains how defeat is a lesson for the players. He calls defeat a “crossroads” for the players’ dreams. Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo briefly reflect on their loss. Meanwhile, Isagi, Nagi, and Barou are deciding on who to pick to join their team.