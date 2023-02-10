Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release Date & Time

The battle is more than just humanity versus Titans from now on. Here are the details for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3.

When Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Releases

The first part of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3’s release date in the United States is Friday, March 3. The one-hour episode will air in Japan on Saturday, March 4, at 12:25 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, there are no updates yet on where the series will be streaming. The series will likely be on Crunchyroll since they streamed the previous seasons. The simulcast should be out around an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

12:25 p.m. ET

11:25 a.m. CT

9:25 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3

Stay tuned for further updates on where Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will be available.

About the Series

Attack on Titan is a shonen manga series created by Hajime Isayama. Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine serialized the manga from September 2009 to April 2021. The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in April 2013 and ran for 25 episodes. The second season followed in April 2017 with 12 episodes. The third season, which was split into two parts, ran for 22 episodes and premiered in July 2018. Wit Studio produced the first three seasons.

The first part of Attack on Titan The Final Season premiered in December 2020 and had 16 episodes. The second part followed on January 2022 with 12 episodes. MAPPA took over the production of Attack on Titan‘s fourth season. The third part of Season 4 is coming in March 2023, while the second part is coming later in the year.

Attack on Titan is set in a world where humanity lives inside walled cities to protect themselves from the wrath of Titans. The story follows Eren Jaeger, a teenage boy who wishes to join the Survey Corps, a military group that fights the Titans.