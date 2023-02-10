Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date & Time

The Armed Detective Agency falls into its enemy’s trap. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 titled “Dogs Hunt Dogs.”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 7 (Episode 44 overall) releases on Wednesday, February 15. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be as follows:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. The past three seasons are also available on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

At the Agency, Kunikida discusses a request from the government. Ranpo understands it as the five deadly omens, a message from the culprits. Fukuzawa claims they will stop the fifth murder from happening. However, Ranpo disagrees because of Mushitaro’s warning. Later on, Atsushi learns there are traitors within the government.

Elsewhere, Dazai is watching a horse race. Jono strikes up a conversation with him and proceeds to arrest him. Meanwhile, Tonan and his group are behind wanting to destroy the Armed Detective Agency by exposing the members’ pasts. Nikolai sends the Agency a video of government officials as hostages and explains the conditions.

Ranpo goes to his lead, Taneda, and finds him injured. He tells Ranpo what Nikolai’s group did and informs him how they’re targeting the Agency. Meanwhile, Atsushi goes ahead to the building where the hostages are. However, he bumps into Nikolai, who traps his foot on the floor. Kunikida and the others rush outside the room where the hostages are.

The chainsaws start killing the hostages. Kunikida and the others are suddenly transported to the spot of the culprits. Meanwhile, Nikolai also ties himself to the chainsaws. Ranpo calls Kunikida and tells them to get out. At the same time, Tonan reveals through the phone that the culprits are the Armed Detective Agency.