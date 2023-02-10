Bofuri Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Maple Tree arrives at the new floor. Yui, Mai, and Kasumi aim to find their animal companions. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 6.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 6 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 6’s release date is Wednesday, February 15. The episode will air in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

The second season of Bofuri is streaming on Crunchyroll. The first season is also available on this platform.

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Maple Tree arrives on the seventh floor. On this floor, players are allowed to tame monsters and become friends with them. However, a player can only have one tamed monster. Since Maple and Sally already have one, they decide to help out their guildmates instead. Sally makes it a goal for their guild to have a tamed monster before the eighth event starts. Everyone splits up to explore and gather more information.

Maple goes with Yui and Mai to find monsters to tame. They encounter a pair of bears, but their speed is too slow for them. Izu gives them equipment that will increase their speed. Maple volunteers to gather more ingredients since Izu ran out of potions. Meanwhile, Yui and Mai go back to try to tame the bears. Elsewhere, Kasumi unlocked a new quest. Yui and Mai catch up to the bears, but a tree monster gets in their way. While gathering ingredients, a tentacle monster drags Maple away.

Maple ends up eating the monster and earns a skill that lets her have tentacles. Meanwhile, Yui, Mai, and Kasumi eventually defeat their enemies. Yui and Mai tame the two bears, while Kasumi tames a small snake.