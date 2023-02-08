One Piece Episode 1051 Release Date & Time

Luffy returns to the battlefield to fight Kaido. Thanks to Luffy, Momonosuke is slowly becoming braver. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1051 titled “A Legend All Over Again! Luffy’s Fist Roars in the Sky.”

When One Piece Episode 1051 Releases

One Piece Episode 1051’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 11. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 12, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. ET

Where to Watch One Piece

One Piece is available on Crunchyroll. Past episodes are streaming on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1050 Recap

Luffy and Yamato launch a simultaneous attack on Kaido. Luffy thanks Yamato for fighting Kaido while he was gone. Meanwhile, Kaido transforms into a dragon and wonders who the pink dragon is. Momonosuke gathers the courage to tell Kaido who he is. Elsewhere, the festival continues at the Flower Capital. Hitetsu is at the festival with Otoko, who’s thinking about her father. At the same time, Hitetsu is worried for Otama.

A Mary gives an update on the situation at the rooftop. Meanwhile, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi are still in their respective battles. However, the clouds show up, covering the moon, causing Nekomamushi and Inuarashi to return to their normal forms. Back on the rooftop, Kaido prepares to blast fire. Luffy tells Momonosuke to do the same thing, but Momonosuke panics.

Luffy then tells Momonosuke to bite Kaido. Momonosuke eventually gathers enough courage and sinks his teeth into Kaido’s skin. Kaido calls Momonosuke a puppet and tells him to stop butting in. Before Kaido could blast Momonosuke, Luffy jumps in and punches Kaido. He tells Momonosuke that since he bit Kaido, he shouldn’t be afraid of anything anymore. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats are relieved to hear Luffy’s back.