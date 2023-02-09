Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Canute’s journey to becoming King of England was a brutal one. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6.

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 6’s release date in the United States is Monday, February 13. The episode will be out in Japan on Tuesday, February 14, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Monday would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is as follows:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Askeladd kills King Sweyn. Denmark and England fought once more, and Canute took over the Danish viking army in England. Meanwhile, Ethelred II was reinstated. Both of them claim to be the King of England. In Mercia, Canute meets with Floki and Thorkell. Thorkell reminds Canute about their past conversation and tells him he’s still anticipating what he’ll do next.

Eadric offers Canute piles of treasure, offering to add more in exchange for withdrawing his forces from Mercia. However, Canute rejects the offer, saying the money isn’t enough for him to leave his territory. They proceed to talk about Ethelred, and Canute tells Eadric he wants Ethelred gone. In exchange for abandoning his loyalty, Eadric will get to keep Mercia. Eadric refuses, calling off the truce.

Canute invites Eadric outside. Signal fires show up everywhere, and Canute explains Eadric will see Mercia burnt down if he goes against him. He claims Eadric can buy peace if he gives Canute Ethelred’s head. The following year, King Ethelred II died due to an “illness.” His son Edmund succeeded the throne, but he also died of an “illness” months later. Following his rivals’ deaths, Canute officially became King of England.