Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date & Time

It’s almost Christmas, and it’s time for Takemichi and the others to do their special secret mission. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 6’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 11. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 11, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 6 with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also available on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

Takemichi and Chifuyu contemplate working with Kisaki and Hanma. Chifuyu is hesitant because of Kisaki’s past actions. However, Takemichi says they might figure out something about Kisaki if they work with him. With that, Takemichi and Chifuyu only agree to work with Kisaki and Hanma until Christmas, once they’re finished dealing with Taiju.

After school, Hinata and Naoto walk home with Takemichi. Naoto eventually goes home, saying he doesn’t like to waste time. Takemichi thinks he sounds like Kisaki, and Hina agrees. Takemichi learns Hina and Kisaki went to the same cram school in elementary. Hina also explains the first time she met Takemichi was with Kisaki. At that time, Takemichi tried to help Hina from getting bullied by middle schoolers.

Before parting ways, Hina and Takemichi agree to meet at Umishita Park on Christmas Eve. However, Takemichi remembers in the future, Hina told him he dumped her on that day. Suddenly, Takemichi bumps into Hina’s father. He invites him for coffee and asks him to break up with Hina because he doesn’t want her to get caught up in Takemichi’s activities as a delinquent. On Christmas Eve, Takemichi breaks up with Hina at the park. He meets up with Chifuyu, Kisaki, and Hanma after to talk about what they’re going to do the next day.