Trigun Stampede Episode 6 Release Date & Time

Vash and the others end up in an abandoned village. A cyborg targets Vash, and it turns out Vash has been to the village before. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 6.

When Trigun Stampede Episode 6 Releases

Trigun Stampede Episode 6’s release date is Saturday, February 11. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Trigun Stampede Episode 5 Recap

Vash and the others end up in an abandoned village. The settlement didn’t have a plant and relied on the windmill for power. However, the wind doesn’t come around anymore. While exploring, Vash encountered a cyborg that knew who he was. Vash and Wolfwood run off as the cyborg continues to attack them. Eventually, the two escape.

It turns out Vash has been to the village before. He encountered a boy named Rollo, who was going to be made a sacrifice. Back then, Vash promised to save him, but he didn’t get to keep his promise. Knives’ group took Rollo and experimented on him, turning him into a cyborg. While looking around, Meryl and Roberto end up at Rollo’s old house. Meryl finds a photo of Vash with Rollo as a baby.

Rollo continues to chase after Vash, shooting him multiple times. Vash tries to talk to him, apologizing for failing to keep his promise from before. However, Wolfwood shoots him in the head, killing him. He argues he shot Rollo out of mercy because there’s no way for Rollo to become human again anymore. Wolfwood tells Vash his hypocrisy is showing since he failed to protect Rollo before.