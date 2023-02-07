Blue Lock Episode 18 Release Date & Time

The ongoing game continues to get more intense. Isagi changes his strategies, while Chigiri evolves. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 18.

When Blue Lock Episode 18 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 18’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 11. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 12, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be as follows:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 17 Recap

Isagi passes to Barou, but Barou refuses to pass the ball back even though Isagi is free. Kunigami steals the ball and scores a goal. Nagi and Barou begin arguing, which makes Isagi think he has to control and lead the team. For the next round, Isagi successfully creates a chemical reaction between him and Nagi, allowing Nagi to score. Isagi tries to talk to Barou again to get him to cooperate, but Barou says he’d rather lose than change his principles. Isagi scolds him, believing Barou’s thinking is ruining his potential. However, Barou admits his frustration with himself. Even so, he tells Isagi he can’t control him.

In the next round, Isagi sees that Reo’s utilization of his teammates’ weapons makes him the team’s core. Kunigami scores another goal, and Isagi begins rethinking his strategies. Isagi pretends to pass to Barou but gives Nagi the ball. With everyone occupied, Nagi sees through Isagi’s play and passes the ball to him, scoring a goal. Barou eventually manages to get the ball in the next round, but Kunigami and Reo mark him. Isagi gets the ball and passes it over to Nagi, who scores the third goal for his team. However, Chigiri evolves and manages to maintain his speed while letting the ball move ahead of him. With that, he scores the fourth goal for his team.