My Hero Academia Chapter 380 Release Date & Time

The My Hero Academia manga is currently on an unexpected hiatus due to the author’s health. Here are the MHA Chapter 380 release date and time details.

When My Hero Academia Chapter 380 Releases

My Hero Academia Chapter 380’s release date in the United States is Sunday, February 19. The chapter will be available in Japan on Monday, February 20, at 12 a.m. JST. The chapter was originally supposed to be out on February 5, but the official My Hero Academia Twitter account posted that the series will be on hiatus due to Kohei Horikoshi’s health.

International audiences can read the series on Viz Media and Manga Plus. My Hero Academia Chapter 380 will be out on these platforms at the following times:

10:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. CT

7:00 a.m. PT

Where to Read My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is available on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The three latest chapters are available to read for free on Viz Media. Meanwhile, all chapters are free to read on the Manga Plus app.

About the Series

My Hero Academia is a shonen manga series created by Kohei Horikoshi. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump began serializing the story in July 2014. Viz Media handles the North American release of the series. Additionally, there has been a few manga spin-off releases from the past years. These include My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and My Hero Academia: Smash!!

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in April 2016 and ran for 13 episodes. The second season premiered a year later with 25 episodes. Season 3 aired in April 2018, while Season 4 aired in October 2019. The fifth season aired in March 2021. These seasons also ran for 25 episodes. The anime also has three films, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.

My Hero Academia follows a world where almost everyone has abilities called Quirks. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who was born without a Quirk. Despite this, he still wants to become a superhero. Eventually, he encounters his favorite hero, All Might, who passes down his Quirk to Midoriya. With that, Midoriya enrolls in U.A., the high school for superheroes-in-training.