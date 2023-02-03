Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Time

All the other teams continue participating in the event. Maple and Sally have a hard time fighting the last boss, but they manage to pull through. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 5’s release date is Wednesday, February 8. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

The second season of Bofuri is available to stream on Crunchyroll. The previous season is also on this platform.

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Maple and Sally’s progress in the event is going well, and they aim to finish it as fast as they can. They briefly relax on the fourth floor before easily defeating the boss. Meanwhile, Maple Tree is also doing well on their floor. Maple and Sally were able to conquer the same floor with Sally hiding in Maple’s mouth since the floor is horror-themed. Elsewhere, Frederica and Payne’s team are currently the top team. Mii’s team is also going through the floors quickly.

While resting, Sally finds out that Payne’s team is already on the eighth floor. Mii messages Maple and informs her they’re on the seventh floor. The other teams are working hard, and the top three so far turn out to be Payne’s team, Mii’s team, and Maple and Sally. Eventually, Maple and Sally reach the last boss. They have a hard time defeating it due to its speed and toughness. However, they eventually clear the final floor. By the end of the event, the top three are Payne’s team, Mii’s team, and Maple and Sally, respectively.