One Piece Episode 1050 Release Date & Time

Yamato and Kaido are still fighting on the rooftop. Meanwhile, Momonosuke initially has trouble flying to Onigashima. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1050 titled “Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke’s Determination!”

When One Piece Episode 1050 Releases

One Piece Episode 1050’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 4. In Japan, the episode will air on Sunday, February 5, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece

One Piece is streaming on Crunchyroll. Older episodes are available on Hulu. For the English dub, it’s available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1049 Recap

Yamato continues to fight Kaido all out on the rooftop. Kaido doesn’t stop lecturing his son, saying it will be war if Yamato continues to want to be Oden. He also tells him he doesn’t have any friends, even though Yamato believes the opposite. He briefly reminisces on his bond with Ace and his childhood with the samurai. Kaido also insists Yamato must lead with force because he’s the son of a monster.

Meanwhile, Momonosuke is trying to calm his nerves so he and Luffy can fly back to Onigashima. However, Luffy is getting impatient and forcing him to show some guts and fly since Luffy’s ready to beat Kaido. Eventually, Momonosuke starts flying with his eyes closed. Luffy tries to give Momonosuke directions, but they end up crashing the wall of the Performance Floor. Momonosuke continues flying around with his eyes closed, leaving everyone around the castle surprised to see Luffy with a flying pink dragon.

Going back to the rooftop, Kaido thinks Big Mom is causing the commotion. Momonosuke and Luffy find Kaido. As Yamato prepares to attack Kaido, Luffy joins Yamato with his own attack.