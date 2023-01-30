Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Time

Mitsuya meets with Taiju to discuss a truce. Meanwhile, Takemichi and Chifuyu are still determined to crush Black Dragon. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 5.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 5 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 5’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 4. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, February 5, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 5 with English subtitles will be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is available on Disney+ internationally. It is also streaming on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

Hakkai thinks Mitsuya shouldn’t talk to Taiju, but Mitsuya says Hakkai doesn’t have to deal with things alone. Mitsuya, Hakkai, Takemichi, and Chifuyu meet with Taiju. Mitsuya tells Taiju he’ll let him join Black Dragon, but Taiju has to release Yuzuha. He knows Hakkai has been protecting his sister all along. Taiju agrees to the conditions.

Meanwhile, Takemichi assumes Hakkai plans to kill Taiju for Yuzuha’s sake. He tells Chifuyu he might return to the future since things might have changed. However, Chifuyu reminds him nothing might have changed and it will be risky for Takemichi to go back. Suddenly, Hakkai shows up to talk to Takemichi and Chifuyu.

Hakkai shares his family situation and how Taiju uses violence against everyone, including his siblings. He also shares how he started taking Yuzuha’s beatings for her, but eventually, Taiju broke the promise. Hakkai thinks Taiju’s deal with Mitsuya doesn’t mean much to Taiju. He then tells Takemichi and Chifuyu that he plans on killing Taiju.

Meanwhile, at the officer’s meeting, Takemichi tells Draken about their intentions. However, Draken rejects it. After the meeting, Kisaki offers to help Takemichi and Chifuyu. He talks about his informant in Black Dragon, which they meet at a karaoke. Koko crashes the meeting and has the informant taken away. However, he still gives Kisaki and the others the information they want after asking for money. He tells them Taiju will be alone on Christmas day to pray at church. With this information, they figured Hakkai will target Taiju on the same day.