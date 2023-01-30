Trigun Stampede Episode 5 Release Date & Time

Vash and his group end up inside a giant Worm. They also meet a suspicious man named Nicholas D. Wormwood. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 5.

When Trigun Stampede Episode 5 Releases

Trigun Stampede Episode 5’s release date is Saturday, February 4. In Japan, the episode will be out at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Trigun Stampede Episode 4 Recap

While driving, Meryl accidentally hits a guy in a suit carrying a cross. They find a nearby establishment, only to see that the people there have been killed. Vash finds a young boy hiding inside a locker. The suited man tries performing a funeral rite for the dead bodies. Suddenly, he hands Vash an invoice for $20,000. Meryl starts complaining, saying they won’t pay such a high price since they didn’t ask for it.

Suddenly, a giant Worm emerges and swallows them. The young boy runs away, and the rest split up to look for him. Meryl finds him, but something mysterious comes after her. Meanwhile, Vash, Roberto, and the suited man reunite. Roberto tells Vash to be cautious of the suited man since he’s suspicious. Suddenly, Roberto disappears. Vash and the suited man start looking for them, and they end up getting ejected through its nostril.

Vash decides to let the worm eat him again so he can find the others. He realizes it’s the young boy controlling the Worms. The suited man takes out his cross, which happens to be a machine gun. He uses this weapon to kill the worm and get them out of it. The suited man introduces himself as Nicholas D. Wolfwood and offers to go with their group. Later, Wolfwood meets up with the young boy named Zazie the Beast. It turns out they’re working together. Elsewhere, Knives continues to target his brother.