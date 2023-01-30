Blue Lock Episode 17 Release Date & Time

Isagi reunites with Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo. Their teams decide to play against each other for the next part of the selection. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 17.

When Blue Lock Episode 17 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 17’s release date in the United States is Saturday, February 4. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, February 5, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 16 Recap

Isagi and Nagi learn that Barou is a meticulous person. With that, Isagi aims to learn more about Barou so he can utilize this in their games. Meanwhile, Anri reports at a Japan Football Union meeting about Blue Lock’s second selection phase. The others doubt the second selection’s process, believing that being a genius is all they need for their star player. Ego criticizes them for it and explains that talent is something developed.

While training, Kunigami and Chigiri talk about Isagi and how they need to move forward to the next stage. Meanwhile, all Reo cares about is beating Nagi. At the cafeteria, Isagi reflects on his adaptability skill and what it means. He sits next to Barou and asks about his playstyle in an attempt to coordinate with him. However, Barou simply says Isagi needs to help him score.

At the bath, Isagi bumps into Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo. Reo begins calling Nagi his enemy and provokes Isagi to play against them. While planning, Isagi sees that Nagi and Barou refuse to cooperate with each other. It also turns out they want different people to get for their team. Meanwhile, no one wants to play against the top three’s team. Elsewhere, the match between Isagi and Kunigami’s team begins. Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo’s coordination manages to land them a goal.