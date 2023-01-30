My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 Release Date & Time

The Todoroki family offers their support to Endeavor. Best Jeanist and Hawks do the same and suggest the top three heroes team up, considering the recent events. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 titled “Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 18 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 131’s release date is Saturday, February 4. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 131

My Hero Academia Season 6 is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The past seasons are also streaming on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Recap

Endeavor entered a Quirk marriage with Rei Himura to achieve his goal of having kids that could surpass All Might. As a kid, Endeavor refused to give Toya Quirk training. His flame was more powerful than Endeavor’s, but he could easily burn himself. Either way, Toya decides to train by himself to prove his strength. After seeing the burns on Toya, Endeavor scolds him and tells him to live a normal life.

After Toya tries to attack Shoto, Endeavor keeps Shoto away from his siblings and asks Rei to watch over Toya. Rei tries to stop Toya from training, but Toya lashes out at his mom. Toya’s flame eventually changes to blue, and he asks his father to go to the mountains on his day off. Endeavor sees Toya’s burns and gets angry at Rei for failing to stop Toya from training. Going back to the present, the family acknowledges that they all contributed to what happened to Toya. Rei tells Endeavor he isn’t alone, and they’ll support him in stopping Dabi.

Hawks and Best Jeanist show up, updating Endeavor on the events from the past two days. The League of Villains, members of the Paranormal Liberation Front, and High-Ends are still on the loose. Many heroes have also retired, and citizens have resorted to using support items. Hawks and Best Jeanist offer their support to Endeavor, saying they should team up.

Hawks asks Endeavor about One for All, and Endeavor remembers Midoriya. Meanwhile, All Might is still watching over the unconscious Midoriya, who’s having a conversation with the past wielders of One for All.