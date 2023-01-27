Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

Maple gets the item Sally wanted from the haunted mansion. The two of them decide to pair up for the seventh event. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 4’s release date is Wednesday, February 1. The episode will air in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

The second season of Bofuri is on Crunchyroll. The previous season is also streaming on this platform.

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Maple returns to the haunted mansion to get the item Sally wanted. After defeating the ghosts, the admins are frustrated to see Maple defeat them easily. Shortly after Maple hands Sally the item, Mii invites Maple to help her defeat some monsters. Mii uses Flame Emperor on the monsters, but it doesn’t work. She then uses a chant to defeat the monsters surrounding the area.

Mii and Maple hang out at a cafe after. Mii shares how she’s having a hard time keeping up with her “cool” persona. Later on, Frederica and Kasumi join them for tea. The four of them discuss the guild battles. After Frederica and Kasumi leave, Mii is relieved since she was caught off guard. Maple suggested they go to a different place the next time.

The seventh event begins and is divided by difficulty. Maple and Sally teamed up and chose the most difficult level. They end up in a tower with ten floors. The first floor’s monster is a dragon, which they defeat after Maple targets the inside of its mouth. Meanwhile, the admins discuss how Maple defeated them again. They don’t lose hope considering Maple and Sally are only on the first floor so far.

On the second floor, Maple and Sally encounter a book that steals skills. Sally defeats the monster, and Maple gets her skills back. Meanwhile, the two encounter an elemental monster on the third floor. Maple uses Atrocity to defeat the monster. The admins are surprised, but at least they learn that Maple’s weakness might be terrain damage.