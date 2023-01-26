Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

Some of the bodyguards start torturing Thorfinn and Einar. Their boss arrives just in time to stop the chaos. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4.

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4’s release date in the United States is Monday, January 30. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, January 31, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode on Netflix will be available at these times:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Fox and Badger bring Olmar to their area to drink. Olmar gets drunk and complains about not being understood. Fox tells Olmar that he has to kill someone in order to become a man. In the morning, Einar wakes up thinking about how there’s still so much left to do with the farm. Meanwhile, Thorfinn wakes up screaming because of a dream he can’t remember. As Einar and Thorfinn go to the well to wash their faces, Einar meets Arnheid, Ketil’s personal attendant.

Suddenly, Fox and Badger arrive. They bring Thorfinn and Einar to their area. Einar learns they’re bodyguards on the farm. After arriving, Fox encourages Olmar to kill Einar, but Olmar is hesitant to kill him. Einar tackles Olmar and tells Thorfinn to run. Meanwhile, Thorfinn offers himself as a sacrifice in exchange for letting Einar return to the farm.

Fox claims everyone is afraid of death, so Thorfinn should be as well. He starts slashing Thorfinn multiple times. Suddenly, the bodyguards’ boss, Snake, arrives. He punches Fox and asks Badger to explain what’s happening.