Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

Hakkai offers to quit Toman in exchange for Taiju letting Takemichi go. However, Takemichi wants to prevent Hakkai from joining Black Dragon. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 28. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, January 29, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 4 with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is also available on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

Taiju is waiting for Hakkai to follow his orders. Yuzuha intervenes and tells him to stop threatening Hakkai. However, Taiju hits her, and Takemichi calls Taiju out for hitting a woman. Taiju proceeds to beat Takemichi badly. Hakkai pleads with Taiju to stop and offers to quit Toman in exchange for letting Takemichi go. Takemichi apologizes to Hakkai, but Hakkai tells him he had already made up his mind because there’s something he needs to do in Black Dragon.

Takemichi realizes Hakkai might kill Taiju, so he has to do something to prevent the future Kazutora told him about. He wakes up and sees his friends in his room. He’s surprised to find out Akkun and the others joined Toman, and Chifuyu says he let them in. They start talking about what happened with Black Dragon. Chifuyu explains Black Dragon’s history, its relation to Toman, and the possible repercussions of Taiju beating up Takemichi.

Takemichi wants to settle things on his own. Chifuyu invites him to go outside. He tells him how Baji would be angry with him due to his mood. Takemichi ends up telling Chifuyu everything about his time travel ability and everything that happened. Chifuyu believes him and commends him for what he’s done so far. He then promises to support Takemichi.

Toman’s officers meet to talk about what happened with Hakkai and Takemichi. Hakkai asks permission to quit Toman, but Takemichi objects. Takemichi and Chifuyu planned what they would do during the meeting, but it fails. Mikey leaves the decision to Mitsuya, and Mitsuya doesn’t allow Hakkai to quit.