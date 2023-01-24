Trigun Stampede Episode 4 Release Date & Time

The mysterious machines turn out to be bombs. Vash apprehends the culprit, but Knives appears and destroys the town. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 4.

When Trigun Stampede Episode 4 Releases

Trigun Stampede Episode 4’s release date is Saturday, January 28. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Trigun Stampede Episode 3 Recap

More of the mysterious machines appear and attach themselves to everyone else. Vash tries to remove them, but Roberto tells him to stop. Roberto says it’s the work of E.G. Bomb, a bomb criminal, and he’s the only one who knows how to get the bombs off. Vash finds him and gets him to leave his lookout. E.G. Bomb then says his new name is E.G. The Mine.

E.G. gets in a wheel-shaped vehicle and heads for the PLANT. Vash chases after him and tries to apprehend him as he’s running off with the PLANT. Roberto and Meryl grab onto E.G. and force him to reveal where the button to disable the bombs is. Nebraska points a weapon at E.G. but Vash stops him, saying he can’t kill for revenge.

Vash senses Knives’ arrival and tells everyone to leave the town. E.G. rushes to Knives, who kills him. Vash tells Knives not to take the PLANT because the townspeople need it. Knives ignores this and later on cuts off Nebraska’s arm. Knives steals the town’s PLANT and wreaks havoc on the town, destroying it and killing the townspeople. After the destruction, Rosa tells Vash to leave. Meryl asks Vash where he’s going, and he tells her he’s going to July, the third city.