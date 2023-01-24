My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Release Date & Time

We get a glimpse of Hawks’ past. Meanwhile, the city is still in chaos and many are blaming Endeavor for it. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 titled “The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 130’s release date is Saturday, January 28. In Japan, the episode will be out at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 130

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also available on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Recap

Keigo Takami greatly looked up to heroes as a kid. His father killed someone and went into hiding with the assistance of his mother. He lived in an abusive household and would hold on to his Endeavor plushie as a source of hope. Eventually, his father was arrested by Endeavor. His mom wanted to flee, and they ended up on the streets.

Later on, the Hero Public Safety Commission approaches them with an offer. Keigo will undergo hero training, and the Commission will answer his family’s expenses. Since then, they have cut all their ties with the Takami family. At present, Best Jeanist and Hawks talk about how they had to put Best Jeanist in suspended animation to convince Dabi. Best Jeanist reroutes to arrest Glutton God and asks the citizens where the heroes and police are.

Many heroes shut down their agencies while the police are too busy with the escaped villains. They notice people’s faith in heroes is disappearing. Best Jeanist and Hawks go to Hawks’ mom’s house. He finds a letter from his mom apologizing for revealing the past about their family to Dabi’s men. Hawks expresses his determination to help Endeavor.

Meanwhile, civilians started using support items to fight villains. However, their inexperience just made matters worse. Endeavor wakes up in the hospital and cries over Dabi and his wrongdoings in the past. Meanwhile, the rest of his family shows up and insists they need to talk about Toya.