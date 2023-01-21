Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date & Time

Officer Mitamura brings Ranpo somewhere else. Fukuzawa saves him, revealing the story behind the Detective Agency’s beginning. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 4 titled “The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1).”

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 4 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 4 (Episode 41 overall) releases on Wednesday, January 25. In Japan, the episode will air at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is streaming on Crunchyroll. The previous seasons are also available on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

Mitamura praises Ranpo and Fuzukawa for their work. Ranpo points out that Mitamura keeps praising him, but he doesn’t believe him. To prove his ability, Ranpo tells Mitamura he’ll answer anything about the theater incident. He also figured out that the police car wasn’t going to the station. Mitamura asks how the suited man was caught using a carpet and organic solvent. He also asks if the scriptwriter did it, but Ranpo says the scriptwriter was killed before the start of the play. Ranpo then concludes the whole incident was done to kidnap the suited man. He also asks Mitamura, who smells of solvent, where the car is going.

Meanwhile, there’s still no confirmation that Ranpo and Mitamura arrived at the station. Fukuzawa looks around and sees Ranpo left a message saying Mitamura is the culprit and to look for the man’s cane. Elsewhere, Mitamura and Ranpo are in a company building. Fukuzawa finds the cane and gains a clue that may lead to Ranpo.

Mitamura invites Ranpo to work for their organization that targets ability users. However, Ranpo is bored with the conversation. Elsewhere, Fukuzawa visits Oda in his prison cell and asks about V and the clue he found inside the cane. Oda refuses to give him information, so Fukuzawa offers a backroom deal. Oda ends up giving him information in exchange for having curry.

Ranpo remains unamused with Mitamura’s words. Mitamura eventually points a gun at Ranpo, but Fukuzawa arrives just in time to apprehend him. Fukuzawa rescues Ranpo but scolds him for putting his life in danger. Later, Fukuzawa reads the news saying Mitamura was killed in custody. Fukuzawa and Ranpo also meet the suited man and ask for his assistance in starting the Detective Agency.