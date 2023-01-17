Trigun Stampede Episode 3 Release Date & Time

The townspeople of Jeneora Rock and the Nebraska Family attack Vash in hopes of claiming his bounty. However, Vash turns the situation around. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 3.

When Trigun Stampede Episode 3 Releases

Trigun Stampede Episode 3’s release date is Saturday, January 21. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Trigun Stampede Episode 2 Recap

Vash tells Roberto and Meryl that it’s his brother, Knives, who’s responsible for the recent crimes. However, since he doesn’t have proof, Roberto and Meryl say they can’t fully trust Vash just yet. Suddenly, the people of Jeneora Rock point their guns at Vash, hoping to claim the bounty on him. Vash runs off while everyone chases him all over town. Meanwhile, Roberto and Meryl help him hide.

Vash, Roberto, and Meryl try to escape, but the townspeople block them. The Nebraska Family also shows up, aiming to claim the bounty on Vash. Vash leaves town with Roberto and Meryl following behind while the Nebraska Family chases him. The Nebraska Family then rampages in Jeneora Rock, stealing their PLANT. Rosa tries to attack Gofsef but fails, and Vash catches her.

While getting attacked, Vash pleads with the Nebraska Family to return the PLANT because the people in the town won’t survive without it. He explains that even though they tried attacking him, he wants to help them because they were good to him. Vash then says he also wants to help the Nebraska Family. Suddenly, a part of the building they’re on collapses.

Gofsef falls and hangs on the side, and Vash asks everyone to save him. Everyone then celebrates with drinks. Vash sneaks out to leave, but Roberto catches him. Meanwhile, some mysterious machines stick to Gofsef and then explode.