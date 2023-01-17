Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

Hakkai starts calling Takemichi his friend. However, Takemichi ends up getting tangled in the Shiba siblings’ problem. Here are the details for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3.

When Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 Releases

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 releases in the United States on Saturday, January 21. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, January 22, at 2:08 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Disney+ is simulcasting the series. Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Episode 3 with English subtitles will be available an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday is:

1:08 p.m. ET

12:08 p.m. CT

10:08 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is available on Disney+ internationally. Meanwhile, it’s also streaming on Hulu in the United States.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Hakkai, the vice-captain of Toman’s second division, introduces himself to Takemichi. Takemichi remembers that Kazutora told him about Hakkai as the 11th leader of Black Dragon. Hakkai and Takemichi start bowling competitively, while Hina and Yuzuha sit back and watch. They start competing in other games and eventually, Hakkai considers Takemichi as a friend.

Takemichi, Hina, Hakkai, and Yuzuha walk home together. Yuzuha wonders how Takemichi became captain and says that Hakkai would be a more capable captain. However, Hakkai says he doesn’t want to be a leader. Takemichi wonders what happened to Hakkai for him to end up completely different in the future. He asks Hakkai if he gets along with Mitsuya, and Hakkai says Mitsuya is like an older brother to him.

Their group bumps into Black Dragon, and Hakkai tells Takemichi they should leave. Kokonoi informs them that they’re on Black Dragon turf and threatens Takemichi. However, Hakkai intervenes. It turns out the leader of Black Dragon is Taiju, Hakkai and Yuzuha’s older brother. Inupi points a small knife at Hakkai for talking about Taiju, but Yuzuha defends him. Yuzuha tells Takemichi and Hina to leave. However, Taiju shows up and attacks Takemichi. Taiju learns that Takemichi is a Toman captain. He then asks Hakkai to kill Takemichi.