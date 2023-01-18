Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

Ketil puts Thorfinn and Einar in the same job. The work seems promising for Einar, but some of the people on the farm bully them. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 titled “Snake.”

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3 releases in the United States on Monday, January 23. The episode will be out in Japan on Tuesday, January 24, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode will be available on Netflix at these times:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 2 is on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Ketil introduces Thorfinn and Einar to each other. He assigns them to clear the forest so they can harvest the land. He also explains that they’ll be able to buy themselves back with the work they’re doing. This surprises Einar and motivates him to work hard. The two begin working, and eventually, Einar asks about lunch. Thorfinn says the retainers will bring them lunch.

The retainers arrive and give Einar a half-eaten lunch. They start bullying Einar after he questions the amount of food they received. Thorfinn stops Einar from making a scene and thanks the retainers for the lunch. Meanwhile, Thorfinn and Einar continue working hard while the retainers nap, so they end up doing the retainers’ jobs. After work, Einar tells Thorfinn he wants to report it to Ketil, but Thorfinn says it won’t get them anywhere. After bumping into Ketil, Einar doesn’t report the incident.

Ketil and the other workers harvest the wheat. Meanwhile, Ketil is scolding his son, Olmar, and reminding him how to harvest. However, Olmar gets fed up and leaves. It turns out Olmar wants to join the war and fight. Elsewhere, Einar briefly shares with Thorfinn his experience of the war.