NieR: Automata Anime Episode 3 Release Date & Time

A machine lifeform develops and learns to grow a field of flowers. Meanwhile, 2B and 9S are sent on an assignment to visit the Resistance. Here are the details for NieR: Automata anime Episode 3.

When NieR: Automata Episode 3 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 3 releases in the United States on Saturday, January 21. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, January 22, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is streaming on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 2 Recap

In A.D. 5012, aliens destroyed humanity, which forced them to flee to the moon. Years later, humans began their counterattack using YoRHa androids. On Earth, a machine lifeform awakens and develops. Through observation, it learns some human characteristics and behavior. It eventually isn’t the type of machine to attack humans, and it decides to learn how to grow flowers instead. Meanwhile, Lily turns off the radio announcement talking about the war.

2B wakes up with 9S checking up on her. She then goes to the commander, who gives them the assignment to head to Earth and investigate why their liaison for the Resistance has gone silent. While gathering supplies, an army of machine lifeforms attacks Lily and her team from the Resistance. They decide to lure the machines into a trap by placing bombs on a bridge.

Meanwhile, the non-hostile machine is concerned about the flowers it grew after the army of machine lifeforms stepped all over it. 2B and 9S show up to assist the Resistance. Their weapons eliminate the army, but also the non-hostile machine. Elsewhere, more machine lifeforms start reading books.