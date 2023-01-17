Blue Lock Episode 15 Release Date & Time

For the next stage, Nagi and Isagi go against Barou and Naruhaya. Isagi struggles to improve his weapon. Here are the details for Blue Lock Episode 15.

When Blue Lock Episode 15 Releases

Blue Lock Episode 15 releases in the United States on Saturday, January 21. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, January 22, at 1:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Saturday would be:

2:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. CT

11:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Blue Lock

Blue Lock is on Crunchyroll.

Blue Lock Episode 14 Recap

Isagi starts thinking negatively since he can’t fight with his weapon. Nagi scolds Isagi and tells him to do better and get it together. Isagi wants to prove that he can survive without Bachira, leading Nagi to think the second selection involves the importance of individual skills. Suddenly, they meet Barou and Naruhaya in the holding room. Nagi provokes Barou into fighting him and Isagi, while Naruhaya points out there’s a 24-hour waiting period before choosing the next match-up.

In the cafeteria, Isagi and Nagi plan who they want to go against. While training, Naruhaya talks to Isagi. He tells him they have the same problem, which is they’re not the type of players who will get picked if their team loses. He also says he wants Nagi on their team and not Isagi. Naruhaya then challenges Isagi, and the two end up agreeing to go against each other.

The match starts, and Barou immediately shoots a goal that exceeded his normal range. After one play, Nagi figures out his formula and scores two goals. Meanwhile, Isagi is determined to figure out and improve his formula during the game. Naruhaya recovers quickly and passes the ball to Barou so he can score a goal. He tells Isagi they decided to choose his team because they believe they could beat Isagi. He then begins using his weapon to try to score a goal.