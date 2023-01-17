One Piece Episode 1048 Release Date & Time

More and more of Kaido’s subordinates head for the Performance Floor while Sanji and Zoro are fighting King and Queen. Meanwhile, Luffy and Momo are preparing to return to battle. Here are the details for One Piece Episode 1048 titled “For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen’s Pledge.”

When One Piece Episode 1048 Releases

One Piece Episode 1048 releases in the United States on Saturday, January 21. The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, January 22, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available two and a half hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Saturday:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Where to Watch One Piece

One Piece is available on Crunchyroll. Older episodes are streaming on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

One Piece Episode 1047 Recap

Kawamatsu and Hyogoro block off the Performance Floor’s entrance so Sanji and Zoro’s fight won’t be interrupted. Meanwhile, Franky knocks out Sasaki. More enemies arrive to attack Franky, but Bepo and the other Heart Pirates show up to help. On the second floor, Otama and the others are still on the run. Usopp gets left behind and accidentally lands on an enemy. On the same floor, Big Mom is fighting Kidd and Law.

On the third floor, Brook is escaping with Robin. He meets some allies and learns that Jimbei is on the fourth floor. He then calls Jimbei about the fire. Meanwhile, Yamato and Kaido are still fighting on the rooftop. Kaido insists Luffy won’t come back anymore, but Yamato believes he will. At the Treasure Repository, Jack and Inuarashi continue their fight. Inuarashi manages to throw Jack out of the window. After bringing the fight outside, he changes into his Sulong form.

Elsewhere, Nekomamushi catches up to Carrot and Wanda. He prepares to fight Perospero in his Sulong form. Going back to the third floor, Raizo and Fukurokuju’s battle is still ongoing. Fukurokuju teases Raizo and the others for still choosing to follow Momonosuke. Raizo tells him the Land of Wano will watch Momonosuke grow up.

The Heart Pirates and Caribou freak out after seeing a large pink dragon at the port, believing it’s Kaido. Luffy approaches the dragon, knowing it’s Momonosuke. Shinobu tells Luffy she turned Momonosuke into a 28-year-old.