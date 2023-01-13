Bofuri Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time

Maple and the others are back to explore a new level in the game. Later, Maple invites everyone to a Christmas party. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 2.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 2 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 2’s release date is Wednesday, January 18. The episode will air in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available two hours after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

The second season of Bofuri is streaming on Crunchyroll. The previous season is also streaming on this platform.

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Maple Tree explore and gather info about the new fourth level in the game. They decide to split up and look around. Meanwhile, Frederica challenges Sally to another duel. Elsewhere, Maple accidentally sees a different side of Mii. They end up in a cute cafe with fluffy creatures. Maple asks Mii about her secret side, and Mii shares her “cool” side started as role-playing. Although, she keeps her cute side secret from the others.

During their duel, Frederica almost lands a hit on Sally. However, she loses again after Sally uses a special skill. One week later, Kasumi does a quest and gains a new sword. However, after using the sword she temporarily assumes a form that makes her look like a child. Later on, the special event begins. Maple and Payne bump into each other, and Payne suggests they work together for the event.

Maple then invites everyone to a Christmas party. They decide to open up their gift boxes at the same time. Everyone receives Christmas-themed outfits, while Maple gets a reindeer-themed outfit.