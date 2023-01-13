Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date & Time

Ranpo’s talent allows him to solve an actor’s fake death. However, it turns out there’s another real murder. Here are the details for Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3.

When Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3 Releases

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 3’s release date is Wednesday, January 18. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bungo Stray Dogs

The fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs is streaming on Crunchyroll. The past seasons are also available on this platform.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Fukuzawa and Ranpo watch a play. Ranpo asks Fukuzawa why people pay to watch the show when it’s obvious to him who the culprit is. With that, Ranpo thinks he’s alone in a world full of monsters he doesn’t understand. During the break, Fukuzawa talks to Ranpo about his talent and how he possesses a special gift. He tells him he’s special because he’s an ability user, like the one mentioned in the play.

He gives him a pair of glasses and says it will help with his ability, even though they’re just cheap glasses. He also tells Ranpo that everyone around him is just less smart than he is. Ranpo then tells Fukuzawa to go back to his seat because a murder will happen. He asks Fukuzawa to keep an eye on the audience. During the play, one of the actors dies.

The police arrive, and they inform Fukuzawa that one audience member is missing. While Fukuzawa is investigating, he receives a message from Ranpo. Later, Ranpo appears on stage and explains the play and the incident. It turns out the actor faked his death and planned it with the scriptwriter. Ranpo goes with the police officer to explain the incident. Suddenly, Fukuzawa and the others find out that the scriptwriter is dead.