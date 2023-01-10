Trigun Stampede Episode 2 Release Date & Time

The second episode of Trigun Stampede will be arriving on Crunchyroll and Hulu soon, continuing the story of the joyful gunslinging pacifist Vash the Stampede. Here are the details for Trigun Stampede Episode 2.

The release date for Trigun Stampede Episode 2 in the United States is Saturday, January 14, 2023. In Japan, the episodes will air every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. JST.

The release schedule in the United States would be as follows:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede

Trigun Stampede will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The original Trigun series from 1998 is also available on both platforms.

About the Series

Trigun Stampede is an anime based on the Trigun manga that ran from April 1995 to January 1997 in Monthly Shōnen Captain and from October 1997 to March 2007 as Trigun Maximum in Young King OURs. The 1998 anime adaptation was animated by Madhouse. The English dubbed version became especially popular in the United States due to its run on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block, which started in 2003.

Trigun Stampede is being directed by Kenji Muto and written by Shin Okashima, Tatsuro Inamoto, and Yoshihisa Ueda, based on Takehiko Oki’s original story. The new series is animated by Orange, with character design by Kouji Tajima and music by Tatsuya Kato.

“Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood,” reads the series’ synopsis. “But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous — his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”