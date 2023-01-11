Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Time

The return of Vinland Saga is here. Einar ends up becoming a worker for a farm, where he meets Thorfinn. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2.

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Releases

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2’s release date in the United States is Monday, January 16. The episode will air in Japan on Tuesday, January 17, at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be out an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Crunchyroll would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Meanwhile, the release schedule on Netflix is:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

The second season of Vinland Saga is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Einar lives as a farmer with his sister, Lotta, and his mother. One day, their village gets attacked, and their family tries to escape. However, an arrow hits Einar and Lotta’s mother. Their mother passes away, and one of the men tries to take Lotta away. Lotta fights back by stabbing the man, but he slashes and kills her. The men then take Einar as their slave.

Einar and other slaves are taken in so someone can buy them. At one point, Einar runs away and escapes. He tries to sneak in and steal some food from a farmhouse. However, the man who captured Einar finds him and brings him back. They beat Einar up to show how troublesome it is if the slaves attempt to escape. Einar starts contemplating his life since he has nowhere to go to even if he tried to escape.

One of the sellers brings a man to Einar, thinking he’s the one the buyer is looking for. The man reminds the seller that he’s looking for a blonde and small guy named Thorfinn. He insists he’s not there to buy a worker but to free his relative. Suddenly, another guy appears and buys Einar as a worker for his farm. After arriving at the farm, Einar is reminded of his time with his family. He also ends up meeting Thorfinn.