NieR: Automata Anime Episode 2 Release Date & Time

2B and 9S go on a mission to destroy a Goliath weapon. Here are the details for the NieR: Automata anime Episode 2.

When NieR: Automata Episode 2 Releases

NieR: Automata Episode 2’s release date in the United States is Saturday, January 14. In Japan, the episode will be out on Sunday, January 15, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

12:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. CT

9:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Episode 1 Recap

2B ends up being the only one left to complete the operation. The comm officer tells her to meet with 9S and get information about the area. 2B arrives at an old weapon factory. Meanwhile, 9S deactivates their enemy’s defense system. 2B fights off multiple enemies after arriving at the enemy base. Eventually, she encounters a giant saw and uses the Pod to launch a powerful attack. The giant saw continues moving, and 9S uses missiles to finish it off. 2B and 9S split up to locate the core device they need to destroy. While searching, they encounter non-hostile machine lifeforms. 9S shares that he’s happy to have someone with him to do the mission.

9S locates the core device but is unable to find the weapon. Suddenly, the Goliath weapon activates, and more enemies show up. 2B and 9S fight the weapon, and 9S hacks into its system. It momentarily shuts down but successfully attacks 9S. 2B rushes to save 9S, but he tells her to go before there’s a chance for the enemy to attack again.

She manages to destroy the Goliath weapon’s core, but three more appear. 9S and 2B use their black boxes to blow up the enemies along with them. Later, 2B wakes up at the bunker and thanks 9S for backing up her data at the last minute. 9S apologizes and says he doesn’t remember what happened when they met because he didn’t have time to back up his data.