Bofuri Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Maple, Sally, and the others’ adventures in NewWorld Online continue. Here are the details for Bofuri Season 2 Episode 1.

When Bofuri Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

Bofuri Season 2 Episode 1’s release date is Wednesday, January 11. The episode will be out in Japan at 11:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. However, the official airtime has not yet been announced. The episode with English subtitles should be available approximately an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bofuri

Bofuri Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The previous season is also available on this platform.

About Bofuri

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense is a light novel series written by Yuumikan. Koin serves as the series’ illustrator. Shosetsuka ni Naro initially serialized the light novel series in 2016. Later, Fujimi Shobo acquired the series in 2017 and published it in Kadokawa Books. There is also a manga adaptation with the art illustrated by Jiro Oimoto. Kadokawa Shoten has been serializing the manga since 2018 in Comp Ace, their seinen manga magazine.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in January 2020, airing a total of 12 episodes. Silver Link produced the series. Mirai Minato and Shin Oonuma directed the series, while Fumihiko Shimo was in charge of the series composition. Shimo also wrote the script alongside Shingo Nagai. For the second season, Oonuma is returning as the director. Shimo is also returning to do the series composition. The second season’s opening theme is “Kono Tate ni Kakuremasu (I Will Hide Behind this Shield),” performed by Junjo no Afilia. Meanwhile, the ending theme is titled “Step for Joy” by FRAM.