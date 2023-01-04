In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

There will be more mysteries left to unfold in the return of In/Spectre. What new encounters will Kotoko and Kuro get into? Here are the details for In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 1.

When In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

In/Spectre Season 2 Episode 1’s release date in the United States is Sunday, January 8. The episode will be out in Japan on Monday, January 9, at 1:05 a.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. However, there are no updates yet regarding the official airtime. The episode with English subtitles should usually be available around an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule on Sunday would be:

12:05 p.m. ET

11:05 a.m. CT

9:05 a.m. PT

Where to Watch In/Spectre Season 2

In/Spectre Season 2 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. The first season is also on this platform.

About In/Spectre

In/Spectre is a light novel series written by Kyo Shirodaira. Hiro Kyohara illustrated one volume of the series, while Chasiba Katase took over during the second volume. Kodansha publishes the series on Kodansha Taiga. Additionally, Chasiba Katase also illustrates the manga adaptation of In/Spectre. Kodansha has been serializing the manga since 2015. In 2020, animation studio Brain’s Base produced the first season of the anime adaptation. Keiji Gotoh directed the series, while Noboru Takagi handled the series composition. Takatoshi Honda was the chief animation director and character designer.

The staff is returning for the second season. Kentarou Matsumoto is taking over as the chief animation director and character designer. In/Spectre Season 2 was initially supposed to air in October 2022, but the premiere was rescheduled to January 2023. The opening theme for the second season is “Yotogibanashi (Tale for a Vigil),” performed by KanoeRana. Meanwhile, the ending theme is titled “Invincible Love.” It is sung by Mamoru Miyano, the voice of Kuro Sakuragawa.