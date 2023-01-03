By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Fans of wholesome isekai will be excited for the return of By the Grace of the Gods. Season 2 is coming this January 2023. Here are the details for By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 1.

When By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 1 releases on Sunday, January 8. The episode will air in Japan at 9:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. However, they have not yet announced the official airtime. Usually, the episode with English subtitles is released about an hour after it airs in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

8:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. CT

5:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

The second season of By the Grace of the Gods will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

About By the Grace of the Gods

By the Grace of the Gods is a light novel written by Roy. Ririnra illustrates the series. Shosetsuka ni Naro initially published the series in January 2014. Later on, Hobby Japan acquired the series in September 2017. By the Grace of the Gods also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Ranran. It began serialization in 2017 under Square Enix’s Manga UP! website.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in October 2020. It ran for a total of 12 episodes. Yuji Yanase directed the series, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu was in charge of the script and series composition. Yanase is returning to direct By the Grace of the Gods Season 2. Yuka Yamada will be replacing Fudeyasu for the series composition. The opening theme for Season 2 is “Way to go” by MindaRyn. Meanwhile, the ending theme is titled “Drum-Shiki Tansaki,” performed by Azusa Tadokoro.

“Ryoma was a child who was reincarnated into another world. After meeting warm people such as Reinhart Jamil, he began to enjoy life there.” the synopsis reads. “One day, someone suggested he open his 2nd store in another town. Ryoma was about to leave the original town! There will be new encounters and challenges waiting for Ryoma to experience!”