Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Netflix Release Date & Time

Four years after the premiere of the first season, the second season of Vinland Saga is coming in 2023. Fans anticipating the return of the series will learn more about Thorfinn’s story. Here are the details for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1.

When Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Releases

The release date for Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 in the United States is Monday, January 9, 2023. In Japan, the episodes will air every Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The series will be available to watch on Netflix. The release schedule in the United States would be as follows:

3:00 a.m. ET

2:00 a.m. CT

12:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Vinland Saga

The second season of Vinland Saga will be streaming on Netflix. The previous season is also available on this platform.

About the Series

Vinland Saga is an award-winning historical series created by Makoto Yukimura. In 2005, Kodansha briefly serialized the manga in Weekly Shonen Magazine before transferring it to Monthly Afternoon. Vinland Saga has around seven million copies in circulation as of August 2022.

The first season of the anime adaptation produced by Wit Studio premiered in July 2019. Meanwhile, MAPPA will be handling the production of the second season. Shuhei Yabuta is returning as the show’s director. Takahiko Abiru is also returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Season 2 will have 24 episodes, similar to the first season.

“A new millennium begins in the southern part of the Jutland peninsula in Denmark. After the death of his longtime enemy, Askeladd, Thorfinn lost his purpose in life. He was bought by the landowner Ketil as a “slave” and engaged in land reclamation work on his farm. Thorfinn meets a young man there, Einar, who was also a slave like him. The encounter of Einar led Thorfinn to face the sins he had committed and began to find meaning in life.” the official synopsis reads.

“On the other hand, Canute, who became the King of England, attempted to extend his territory for the establishment of “the promised land”. This is “The Story of a True Warrior (Saga)”. “The story of Atonement and Salvation (Saga)” that lies beyond the prologue.”