Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Release Date Window Set

The first part of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has concluded. Following its end, the release date for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 has been revealed. Bleach fans can anticipate watching the second cour during the summer 2023 anime season.

After the finale of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War‘s first cour aired, Viz Media announced the release date window for the second part on Twitter. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2: The Separation is coming in July 2023. Alongside the announcement, a promotional video and poster were also revealed.

Check out the promotional video and poster below:

The Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation premiered in October 2022 as part of the fall anime season’s line-up. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War covers the final story arc of the Bleach manga. Additionally, the animation studio Pierrot is producing the adaptation. Studio Pierrot also produced the 16 previous seasons of Bleach, which aired from October 2004 to March 2012 on TV Tokyo.

About the Series

Bleach is an award-winning shonen manga series created by Tite Kubo. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga from August 2001 to August 2016. Meanwhile, Viz Media handled the English release of the series. Bleach has gained worldwide recognition through the years and is one of the best-selling manga in history. It also created a media franchise that includes four films, video games, musicals, a live-action movie adaptation, and other merchandise.

Bleach follows the story of Ichigo Kurosaki, who gains the powers of a Soul Reaper after a girl named Rukia Kuchiki passes her abilities to him. Ichigo must now help out with defeating Hollows and other Soul Reaper duties while balancing his responsibilities as a high school student. Meanwhile, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 1 covers the Wandenreich’s declaration of war against the Soul Society, where Ichigo’s final fight begins.