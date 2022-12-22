Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 & 13 Release Date & Time

Ichigo is back in the Human World. His father finally tells him about the history of their family. Here are the details for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 & 13.

When Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 & 13 Releases

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 12 & 13 will be out on Monday, December 26. In Japan, the episodes will be out on Tuesday, December 27, at 12 a.m. JST. The last two episodes of the cour will be combined into a 1-hour special.

Disney+ and Hulu are simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available 30 minutes after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Monday:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bleach

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 Recap

Nimaiya explains to Renji that he knows the whereabouts of all the Asauchi he’s created. This includes Zaraki’s, which he gained by pulling it off a Soul Reaper’s corpse. Nimaiya notes his training method wasn’t going to work on Ichigo. After appearing in front of the Kurosaki Clinic, Ichigo runs away to Ikumi. Ichigo apologizes for not attending work, but Ikumi comforts him and says he can go to her anytime.

Suddenly, Isshin appears to Ichigo in his Soul Reaper attire. Ichigo tells Ikumi that he needs to go but accidentally leaves his badge. Isshin prepares to tell Ichigo about their family’s history. Years ago, Isshin was captain of Division 10. They received reports on Naruki City, where three Soul Reapers had died. Isshin heads to the city to investigate. Meanwhile, the Ishida family takes in Masaki after becoming the only one left in the Kurosaki family.

Elsewhere, Isshin encounters a black Hollow. He has difficulty fighting it after realizing it fights like a Soul Reaper. Eventually, Isshin tries to use his Bankai, but Aizen slashes his back. Masaki senses the Spiritual Pressures and saves Isshin. Isshin also saves Masaki after she kills the Hollow. Masaki heals Isshin and reveals she’s a Quincy. He reacted positively, which cheered her up.