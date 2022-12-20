Spy x Family Episode 25 Release Date & Time

Loid tries to clear things up with Yor regarding Fiona. Meanwhile, Anya and Becky go shopping. Here are the details for Spy x Family Episode 25, titled “First Contact.”

When Spy x Family Episode 25 Releases

Spy x Family Episode 25’s release date is Saturday, December 24. In Japan, the episode will air at 11:00 p.m. JST. This will be the last episode of the season.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available around an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the United States, the corresponding schedule would be:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Spy x Family Part 2

Spy x Family is available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Spy x Family Part 2 Episode 12 Recap

The neighbors notice Yor spacing out and assume that Loid is cheating on her. Loid sees this and makes sure to clear things up for the sake of the mission. Loid asks Franky to babysit while Loid and Yor go out for drinks. At the bar, Yor is nervous because she thinks Loid will replace her with Fiona. She gets drunk before expressing her jealousy over Fiona.

Loid tries to use Yor’s feelings to his advantage, but she kicks him out of embarrassment. The kick knocks Loid out, and he wakes up on Yor’s lap as she sings him a lullaby. Yor apologizes, and Loid assures her that she’s doing a good job as Anya’s mother and as his wife. After arriving home, Yor realizes how much she appreciates the Forger family.

Anya realizes how hard it is to get eight Stella Stars, so she focuses on befriending Damian for Operation Strix instead. Becky notices this and thinks that Anya has a crush on him. She then takes Anya shopping to help her with Damian. Becky rents out a department store so they can shop together. After looking for clothes, Anya buys matching keychains for her and Becky to commemorate their shopping trip.