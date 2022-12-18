The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 Netflix Release Date & Time

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 is premiering on Netflix soon.

Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the beloved characters from The Seven Deadly Sins are back in the upcoming Netflix anime film. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh

Netflix set The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 20. The film stars Yuuki Kaji as he reprises his role as Meliodas from the anime series. Mikako Komatsu is voicing Tristan, the son of Meliodas, with Ayumu Murase voicing an older Tristan.

The list of voice cast members includes Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Jun Fukuyama as King, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Kouki Uchiyama as a fairy, Yōhei Azakami as Deathpierce, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Priest, Shinnosuke Tokudome as Tyrone, Shino Shimoji as Kurumiru, and Makoto Koichi as Minika.

“Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power,” says the film’s official synopsis. “To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”