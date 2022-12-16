Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Release Date & Time

Denji and Power meet their new trainer. Meanwhile, Aki needs to form a contract with a new devil. Here are the details for Chainsaw Man Episode 11.

When Chainsaw Man Episode 11 Releases

Chainsaw Man Episode 11 releases in the United States on Tuesday, December 20. In Japan, the episode will be out on Wednesday, December 21, at 12 a.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be out around an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Tuesday:

12:00 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. CT

9:00 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Chainsaw Man Episode 10 Recap

Denji and Power visit Aki. Denji and Power start fighting over an apple, while Aki asks who survived in Division 4. They mention that only Kobeni and Madoka survived. After the two leave, Aki asks the Curse Devil how many years he has left. He then mourns for Himeno. Denji catches him crying, which makes Denji wonder why he isn’t crying for Himeno.

Makima introduces Denji and Power to their new trainer from Division 1, Kishibe. He calls himself the strongest devil hunter and says he’ll hunt Denji and Power until they can defeat him. Denji and Power try to attack, but Kishibe easily defeats them. He claims he’ll turn them into the best by killing Denji and fatally injuring Power over and over.

Kurose and Tendo ask Aki if he wants to continue working at Public Safety. Aki will need to have a contract with a stronger devil if he chooses to stay. After training, Denji and Power decide to use their brains to defeat Kishibe. The following day, they try to ambush Kishibe but fail. Meanwhile, Kurose and Tendo bring Aki to the place where Public Safety locks up devils. Kurose asks Aki about the girl who visited him, which is revealed to be Himeno’s sister. She made Aki read the letters she received, where Himeno talked about how she wanted Aki to quit their job. For Aki’s new contract, Kurose and Tendo bring him to the Future Devil.