Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 Release Date & Time

The battle between Unohana and Zaraki reaches its end. Meanwhile, Ichigo and Renji go to Nimaiya’s palace. Here are the details for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 titled “Everything But the Rain.”

When Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 Releases

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 11 releases on Monday, December 19. In Japan, the episode will air on Tuesday, December 20, at 12 a.m. JST.

Disney+ and Hulu are simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be out 30 minutes after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times on Monday:

10:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. CT

7:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Bleach

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Episode 10 Recap

The battle between Unohana and Zaraki continues. Zaraki notices he keeps blacking out during their fight. Hundreds of years ago, a bored Unohana was searching for a worthy opponent in the Rukon District. Suddenly, Zaraki attacks her, and she deems him worthy. However, she didn’t expect him to subconsciously suppress his true power and potential because of their battle. Either way, Zaraki found happiness in fighting.

Unohana keeps killing and reviving Zaraki in order to unleash his power. She unleashes her Bankai, and Zaraki feels the joy of battle. Zaraki defeats Unohana, but he doesn’t want her to die. Meanwhile, Unohana feels fulfillment since she dies accomplishing her goal. Suddenly, a voice speaks to Zaraki.

Renji and Ichigo arrive at Nimaiya’s palace. He places them in an area filled with Asauchi, the nameless Zanpakuto. Eventually, the Asauchi becomes a Soul Reaper’s personalized Zanpakuto. If they make it out alive from the Asauchi’s attacks, Nimaiya will consider fixing their Zanpakuto. After three days, Nimaiya says Renji passes while Ichigo fails. He sends Ichigo back to the front of Kurosaki Clinic. He claims Ichigo needs to go back to his roots and learn what they are.