Crunchyroll Winter Anime Schedule Revealed, Includes Over 40 Series

Winter is almost here and with it comes a brand new anime lineup from Crunchyroll. The company recently unveiled its winter 2022 lineup, which is set to include some highly anticipated shows, including Trigun Stampede, NieR: Atuomata Ver1.1a, Vinland Saga, and more.

The full list of anime coming to Crunchyroll features shows that are being simulcast to the streaming service as well as some shows that will air exclusively on Crunchyroll for the time being. The full list of anime coming to the service, as well as when they’ll be available, can be found below:

New Simulcasts Starting This Winter 2022 Anime Season

Lee’s Detective Agency – December 23

– December 23 Tomo-chan is a Girl! – January 4

– January 4 Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 – January 4

Season 4 – January 4 The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague – January 4

– January 4 Revenger – January 5

– January 5 The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World – January 5

– January 5 ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister – January 5

– January 5 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War – January 6

– January 6 Buddy Daddies – January 6

– January 6 Sugar Apple Fairy Tale – January 6

– January 6 Trigun Stampede – January 7

– January 7 The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants – January 7

– January 7 Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro – January 7

– January 7 Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement – January 7

– January 7 The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World – January 7

– January 7 Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army – January 7

– January 7 By the Grace of Gods Season 2 – January 8

Season 2 – January 8 In/Spectre Season 2 – January 8

Season 2 – January 8 The Tale of Outcasts – January 8

– January 8 Handyman Saitou in Another World – January 8

– January 8 Vinland Saga Season 2 – January 9

Season 2 – January 9 Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire – January 9

– January 9 Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari – January 9

– January 9 The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 – January 9

Season 2 – January 9 Ayakashi Triangle – January 9

– January 9 Campire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill – January 10

– January 10 Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World – January 10

– January 10 Kaina of the Great Snow Sea – January 11

– January 11 The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew it, My Life Had it Made – January 13

– January 13 The Fire Hunter – January 14

– January 14 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- – January 18

– January 18 NieR: Automata Ver1.1a – Coming Soon

– Coming Soon BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 – Coming Soon

Season 2 – Coming Soon Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 3 – Coming Soon

Simulcasts Continuing from the Fall 2022 Anime Season

My Hero Academia Season 6

Season 6 Blue Lock

To Your Eternity Season 2

Season 2 One Piece

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3

Season 3 IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT!

Play It Cool, Guys

Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Digimon Ghost Game

Delicious Party Pretty Cure

Shadowverse Flame

Crunchyroll did say that the schedule is subject to change and that more content will also be announced and added in the coming days, so fans should be ready for even more shows to hit the streaming service soon.