Spy x Family Episode 24 Release Date & Time

Twilight and Nightfall win the tennis match. Despite the many obstacles thrown their way, they successfully obtained the painting needed for the mission. Here are the details for Spy x Family Episode 24 titled “The Role of a Mother and a Wife/Shopping with Friends.”

When Spy x Family Episode 24 Releases

Spy x Family Episode 24 releases on Saturday, December 17. The episode will air in Japan at 11:00 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles will be available approximately an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

11:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. CT

8:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch Spy x Family Part 2

The second part of Spy x Family is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Spy x Family Episode 23 Recap

Twilight and Nightfall get past the traps set on the court. However, there are more tricks up the Campbells’ sleeves. Despite this, Twilight and Nightfall fend these off. Eventually, a sniper starts targeting the two. Twilight notices this and rushes to block Nightfall from the rubber bullet. Twilight and Nightfall start moving and backflipping to ensure they don’t get hit by the rubber bullets. Eventually, they win the game.

Nightfall chooses the painting they need as their prize. However, Campbell appears and says they can’t have that specific painting. Twilight concludes Secret Service contacted Campbell and informed him about the cipher. Nightfall asks to visit Campbell’s gallery so she can select a different prize. Meanwhile, Twilight disguises himself as Campbell’s butler to take the painting away.

Fiona drops Loid off, and they see Yor, Anya, and Bond playing tennis. Fiona asks Yor for a tennis match, prepared to defeat her. Although, Yor wins the match and Fiona accepts defeat. She vows that a revenge match against Yor will happen. Meanwhile, Twilight later finds out that the cipher had nothing to do with possibly starting a war between the East and West.