My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date & Time

Dabi shares a shocking revelation about his family background. Meanwhile, Best Jeanist arrives to help the heroes. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 titled “Threads of Hope.”

When My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 12 Releases

My Hero Academia Episode 125’s release date is Saturday, December 17. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available around an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

5:30 a.m. ET

4:30 a.m. CT

2:30 a.m. PT

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 125

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also on these platforms.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

Shoto arrives to rescue Bakugo, Midoriya, and Endeavor from crashing to the ground. Shigaraki attempts to move again, not listening to All for One’s advice to fall back. Iida and Nejire arrive to warn them about Gigantomachia. Elsewhere, Ochaco is still fighting Toga. Toga reveals she used Ochaco’s blood and Quirk to kill someone. Ochaco tells her that she should be held responsible for her actions. Toga starts tearing up, much to Ochaco’s surprise. Tsuyu arrives to back up Ochaco, but Toga escapes.

Toga makes her way back to the League. Meanwhile, Shoto and Nejire attack Shigaraki. However, Gigantomachia arrives. Suddenly, Dabi reveals his past and real name, which is Toya. While Dabi shares this information on the battlefield, Skeptic uses his hacking skills to broadcast Dabi’s video. Dabi reveals he’s Endeavor’s firstborn and tells stories about Endeavor’s abuse. He also reveals that Hawks killed Twice and Best Jeanist, and Hawks’ father was a criminal.

Endeavor and Shoto are surprised by the revelation. Endeavor reminisces on raising his children and Toya’s supposed “death.” Before Dabi can use his Prominence Burn to attack, Best Jeanist arrives and restrains the villains.