The trailer for the final season of Star Wars Rebels

At Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Dave Filoni announced that Season Four will be the final season of Star Wars Rebels. A trailer for the season premiered there, and you can now watch it online below. It was also announced that Warwick Davis will play Ruhk in Season Four.

Star Wars Rebels Season 4 is set to premiere with a one-hour event episode this fall.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is taking place at the Orange County Convention Center and includes appearances by Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), plus Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Mark Hamill, and more!